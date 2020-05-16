Finance Minister to announce fourth tranche of stimulus at 4 pm today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 16: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to announce the fourth tranche of the Centre's stimulus package at 4 pm today.

This would be her fourth address in as many days. On Friday, the package was announced keeping in focus the agriculture and allied activities. The Finance Minister announced 11 measures of which 8 focused on strengthening of infrastructure and logistics. The remaining 3 measures were on governance and administrative reforms.

The government has come up with a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro food enterprises (MFEs). This scheme will help the unorganised MFEs in technical upgradation for meeting FSSAI standards, marketing, the Finance Minister said.

Highlights of the announcements made by Nirmala Sitharaman

She also said that the government will amend the government will amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. This will help in bringing competitiveness in agriculture and will help in realising better price for farmers, she said.

A central law will be formulated to provide adequate choice to farmers to sell produce at attractive price, barrier-free inter state trade and a framework for e-trading of agricultural produce, the Finance Minister also said.