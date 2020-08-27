Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to chair 41st GST Council meeting today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 27: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday all set to chair the 41st GST Council meeting at 11am via video conferencing.

The Thursday's meeting will consider a proposal to borrow money from the market to compensate states for their revenue shortfalls. This meeting will be 'special', Sitharaman had said after the previous one held on June 12, as it will focus on a single matter.

"Compensation, which has to be given to states, and, if at all, it results in some kind of borrowing, how and who is going to pay for it," she had said about the 41st meeting's agenda.

In its 42nd meeting, that is scheduled to be held on September 19, the council will take up other issues such as the resolution of the inverted duty structure, tax on pan masala and more measures for the ease of doing business, two officials said.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, finance ministers of states and UTs, and senior officers from Union Government and states are expected to attend the meeting, Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.