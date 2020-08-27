YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to chair 41st GST Council meeting today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 27: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday all set to chair the 41st GST Council meeting at 11am via video conferencing.

    Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Thursday's meeting will consider a proposal to borrow money from the market to compensate states for their revenue shortfalls. This meeting will be 'special', Sitharaman had said after the previous one held on June 12, as it will focus on a single matter.

    "Compensation, which has to be given to states, and, if at all, it results in some kind of borrowing, how and who is going to pay for it," she had said about the 41st meeting's agenda.

    Congress to hold nationwide protests on Friday against holding of NEET, JEE

    In its 42nd meeting, that is scheduled to be held on September 19, the council will take up other issues such as the resolution of the inverted duty structure, tax on pan masala and more measures for the ease of doing business, two officials said.

    Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, finance ministers of states and UTs, and senior officers from Union Government and states are expected to attend the meeting, Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman finance minister

    Story first published: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X