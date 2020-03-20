  • search
    Finally they were hanged, it was a long struggle: Asha Devi after Nirbhaya's killers hanged

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim said it is new dawn for our daughters, minutes the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged at the Tihar jail. The hanging was undertaken by hangman Pawan, who was escorted from Meerut earlier this week.

    Finally they were hanged, it was a long struggle: Asha Devi after Nirbhayas killers hanged

    Devi said,''Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary & government.''

    Nirbhaya’s killers hanged at Tihar jail

    All the jail cells were locked as per norms at 5 am. The cells will now be opened at 6 am. The hanging took place smoothly with no glitches. The hanging took place in the presence of the authorities and also a medical practitioner.

    The bodies will remain suspended for around half an hour.

    An official said that the deployment of security personnel has been increased outside Tihar Jail Number 3.

    Hundreds of people gathered outside the jail, with some of them carrying posters thanking the judiciary.

    Nirbhaya: The final moments before a hanging

    Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), held guilty for gangraping a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012 so savagely that she died of her injuries a fortnight later, will be executed in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on Friday.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 5:54 [IST]
