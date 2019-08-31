Final NRC list out, 19.07 lakh fail to make the cut

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Guwahati, Aug 31: The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was released on Saturday which is aimed at detection of illegal immigrants. The much-awaited updated Final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam excludes the names of 19.07 lakh applicants from the list which includes 3.11 crore people.

According to details made available by the state coordinator for NRC, a total of 19,06,657 applicants, of the 32.9 million who had applied to be included in the list that identifies Indian citizens and weeds out illegal immigrants, failed to make the final cut.

The mammoth NRC exercise was carried out to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants from Assam.

[NRC: Excluded from list, what happens to those who exhaust all legal options]

"A total of 3,11,21,004 persons found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims. Those not satisfied with outcome can file appeal before Foreigners Tribunals," Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator of NRC, said.

The status of both inclusion and exclusion can be viewed online in the NRC website, www.nrcassam.nic.in. The final list was published at 10 am and the hard copies of the Supplementary List of Inclusions are available for public viewing at the NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the deputy commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours, the statement said.

[19 lakh left out of final NRC: What next]

During the NRC exercise, the UIDAI had recorded the biometric details of all those who had filed claims. In case the person is declared a foreigner, then their biometrics would be flagged as a result of which their would not be able to obtain an Aadhaar card. This would mean that they would not be eligible for several benefits including government subsidy.

[NRC: Names missing, long drawn process before tribunals to start Monday]

The exercise of NRC Update is a mammoth exercise involving around 52,000 State Government officials working for a prolonged period. Taking into account all the persons already included and after disposal of all Claims and Objections and proceedings under Clause 4(3), it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 numbers of persons are found eligible for inclusion in Final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 numbers of persons including those who did not submit Claims.