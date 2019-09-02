  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Final NRC: 1 lakh Gorkhas excluded

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 02: Statiing that the Centre must ensure no genuine Indians are left out of the NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she was "shocked" to find out that one lakh people of the Gorkha community have been excluded from the list.

    The TMC supremo insisted that "justice should be meted out to all Indian brothers and sisters".

    Final NRC: 1 lakh Gorkhas excluded

    "Earlier I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more than 1 lakh Gorkha people have been excluded from the list," Banerjee said in a statement issued by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership.

    Left out of NRC: Foreigners Tribunals to commence hearing today

    "In fact, names of thousands and thousands of genuine Indians, including those of CRPF and other jawans, family members of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, have been excluded (from the list)," she said.

    The updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), which identifies bona fide Indian citizens in Assam, was released on Saturday.

    A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the register. Of them, 19,06,657 were excluded, a statement from the NRC State Coordinator's office said.

    "The government must take care that genuine Indians are not left out and justice is meted out to all of our genuine Indian brothers and sisters," Banerjee added.

    Final NRC list out, 19.07 lakh fail to make the cut

    On Saturday, the CM had expressed concern over the exclusion of a large number of Bengalis from the register.

    Dubbing the updated final NRC as a "fiasco", she had said it exposed those who are trying to gain "political mileage" out of the exercise.

    More ASSAM NRC News

    Read more about:

    Assam NRC mamata banerjee national register of citizens

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 6:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue