Final hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case on Oct 9

By
    New Delhi, Sep 25: Delhi police on Tuesday filed a status report in Delhi High Court in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. The court has listed the matter for final hearing on October 9.

    Sunanda Pushkar

    Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

    The court had directed the Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

    The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail by court on July 7 after he appeared before court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.

    The court had on June 5 summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.

    Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 15:41 [IST]
