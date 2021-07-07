Final farewell: Dilip Kumar's last rites to be held with full state honour; Funeral at 5 PM in Mumbai

Dilip Kumar, ‘The First Khan’ of Bollywood, no more: Remembering some of his top films

Mumbai, July 07: Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday (July 7).

He had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues.

The legendary actor's last rites will be done in Mumbai at 5pm. He will be cremated in Juhu. Before his funeral, Dilip Kumar's body will be taken to his home. He will be taken from the hospital to his Pali Hill house between 10-11 am.

"Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai," read latest tweet.

The Hindi cinema veteran, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness. He was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

He was discharged after five days only to be admitted to the hospital again. Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film "Jwar Bhata" in 1944 and his last "Qila" in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, "Shakti" and '"Karma".

