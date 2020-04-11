Final call on lockdown must be taken by Centre: Kejriwal tells PM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that any decision to continue with the lockdown must come from the Centre.

During the virtual meeting of the PM with the CMs. Kejriwal said that a state-wise lockdown is not advisable and hence the Centre should take a final call on the matter.

PM Modi dons home made face mask during virtual meeting with CMs

Kejriwal suggested to the PM that the lockdown should continue at least until April 30.

Taking a decision on this at the state level may not help, he also said. The transportation should not be opened including movement by road, rail or air, even if the restrictions are eased, Kejriwal also suggested.

During the meeting, Modi said that he was there 24x7 and would stand shoulder to shoulder with all the states. Many CMs said that the lockdown must be extended in a bid to contain the further spread of the pandemic.

Modi urged to talk to Trump to prevent job losses of Indians holding H-1B visa

The CMs also said that while each state has been responding differently to the crisis, the Centre must take a final call on how to go about lifting restrictions post the lockdown.

During the various meetings that the PM has held in the past few days, officials have also spoken about the economy.