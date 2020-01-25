Filmmaker Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army' makes Guinness World Record

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Jan 25: Filmmaker Kabir Khan's debut web series "The Forgotten Army" has created Guinness World Record for being the biggest team of musicians to perform live ever.

The team of Amazon Prime Video's "The Forgotten Army" paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the 'Azad Hind Fauj' at a musical event on Friday night at a suburban hotel here.

The live operatic musical event saw 1000 singers and instrumentalist coming together to perform three songs from the show's album, which has been composed by Pritam.

Guinness World Record adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar announced that "The Forgotten Army" now holds the record for the largest indian cinematic music band.

"It was a spectacular performance with the highest level of proficiency. It's my great pleasure to be present here to be able to see and listen to the largest indian cinematic music band," he added.

Present at the event were musician Pritam, Kabir and the cast including Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Bharadwaj, and TJ Bhanu. Kabir hailed the performance and said it was able to "capture the very spirit of the Azad Hind Fauj".

Pritam said he was excited to have witnessed a "unique live performance". "This Republic Day, let's all take a moment to understand the forgotten history and the sacrifice of the Indian National Army," he added. "The Forgotten Army" started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday.