    Filmmaker Hansal Mehta claims of harassment by unknown caller

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 11: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Sunday claimed he and his family were being harassed by an unknown caller and asked the Mumbai Police to look into the matter.

    Mehta took to Twitter and shared the number of the caller, tagging police.

    Filmmaker Hansal Mehta claims of harassment by unknown caller

    "Dear @MumbaiPolice this unknown person showing up as Rohit on truecaller has been harassing us incessantly all of last night.

    Maharashtra: Woman files harassment complaint against Aurangabad-Ajanta road

    "Please reprimand the person and take suitable action," the director tweeted.

    Mumbai Police replied, "Official complaint need to be lodged at your nearest Police Station."

      Mehta had a packed 2020, with the release of two projects - his maiden web series "Scam 1992" and feature film "Chhalaang".

      Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 11:16 [IST]
