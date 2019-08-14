  • search
    AICWA bans Mika Singh after his performance at wedding in Pakistan sparks outrage

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 14: Two days after the video of Mika Singh performing live at the wedding festivities of Pervez Musharraf's relative in Karachi went viral, the singer has been banned and boycotted by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

    Film body bans Mika Singh after his performance at wedding in Pakistan sparks outrage

    Singer Mika Singh detained in Dubai over sexual harassment charges

    Mika reportedly performed on August 8 at the ceremony and his presence in the city came to light when some guests uploaded videos of his performance on social media.

    AICWA, in a statement released on Tuesday, said that they have decided to boycott the singer's association with the film production houses, music companies and online music content providers.

    AICWA President Suresh Gupta added that he will make sure that no one works with Mika Singh in India and if anyone does "he will face legal consequences in the court of law."

    The statement further said that at a time when the tension between India and Pakistan is at its peak (because of the removal of Article 370), "Mika has put money above the nation."

    Rakhi Sawant seeks anticipatory bail, court says it would give transit one

    Mika Singh reportedly charged USD 150,000 for his performance at the wedding in Karachi. However, his performance raked up controversy after upset fans in India took to social media to express their displeasure over his Karachi visit.

    The singer, who has given innumerable hits like Jumme Ki Raat and Aankh Marey, was invited to Karachi along with 14 crew members from his team for the event.

    On Monday, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution and decided to bifurcate the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, a move which drew a sharp reaction from Pakistan.

    Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties and snapped trade relations with India, besides suspending the Samjhauta Express services between the two countries.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
