Home News India Files untouched: SC returns NIA reports on love jihad

Files untouched: SC returns NIA reports on love jihad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Supreme Court of India has returned the investigation reports submitted to the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Kerala love jihad case.

Of the files, three of them were not even opened by the Supreme Court. The office report said that the sealed envelopes have been received from the NIA since the matter is disposed of. The sealed envelope be sent back to the NIA, the Bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

Also Read | 'All this happened because I embraced Islam': Hadiya after SC verdict

It was on the directions of the Supremo Court that the NIA conducted a detailed investigation which went on for over 6 months. With the court returning the files, it officially brings to an end the probe into the Hadiya inter-faith marriage case. The Kerala High Court, it may be recalled had annulled the marriage.

Between August and December 2017, the NIA had submitted at least three status reports. The court it may be recalled had in March this yer restored the marriage holding that she is free to follow her pursuits.

The Bench however added that the NIA was free to probe other instances of criminality in the case. It was alleged by her father that she was tricked into the marriage after having been forcibly converted to Islam.