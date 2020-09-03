Fighting Covid stigma: No pasting of stickers on houses in Bengaluru, says BBMP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 03: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday decided to stop pasting posters outside the houses of Covid-19 patients in a bid to remove the stigma and discrimination attached to it.

BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said, "With all sectors, barring schools, reopening, such posters are disturbing for many."

"In streets with one or two cases, we will stop putting up barricades. However, we will inform the neighbours about the infections in their vicinity," he further said.

According to Prasad, there are 17,159 streets in the city with at least one Covid case. There are close to 1,058 streets where there are more than five cases and they will keep vigil on such places. "Humane touch is our priority. We don't want to cause more pain to anyone," he said.

"Earlier posters were pasted at the houses of those who have Covid 19 in the containment zones. Now the poster will not be put up, instead we will inform the neighbouring houses about any case in their locality. The barricades will be put up only when there are more than three cases in the 100 meter radius in a containment zone," Prasad added.