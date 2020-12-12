IAF takes objection to wrong donning of its uniform by Anil Kapoor in Netflix movie

Fighter pilot killed in crash laid to rest with full military honours

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Dec 11: The fighter pilot Commander Nishant Singh who was killed in a MiG 29K fighter that crashed into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Goa was laid to rest with full military honours in Goa on Friday evening.

"Nishant Singh did not survive the Mig-29K crash off Goa on November 26. His wife, Nayaab Randhawa received the tricolour and her husband's uniform from the Commanding Officer of the squadron," a statement by the Indian Navy read.

"The son of a naval officer, Commander Nishant, was a Qualified Flying Instructor adept on Kiran, Hawk and Mig-29K fighter aircraft. The Indian Navy has lost one of its most accomplished aviators in Cdr Nishant as he had also received advanced strike training with the US Navy," the statement also read.

MiG-29K crash: Missing pilot's body found 70 metres below water

Singh was posted at Goa and was flying a trainer aircraft along with a younger pilot when the aircraft developed a technical problem. Singh remained untraceable for 112 days despite a massive search operation. The trainer pilot was however found immediately.

Singh was found on the 11th day of the search along with all sections of the wreckage, including the ejection seats that have been accounted for.