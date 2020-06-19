  • search
    Fighter aircraft moved to forward bases: IAF chief reviews operations

    New Delhi, June 19: Indian Air Force Chief R K S Bhaduria was on a two day visit to Let and Srinagar airbases. These airbases are crucial for any operations to be carried out by the forces in Eastern Ladakh.

      India-China border dispute: IAF chief makes quiet visit to forward air bases | Oneindia News

      In the first leg of his visit, he was in Leh on June 17 and the following day the Air Chief visited Srinagar. Both bases are closet to Eastern Ladakh area and are most suited to carry out any fighter aircraft operations in the terrain. Also, India has a clear edge over the Chinese here, ANI reported.

      Army, Navy and Air force put on high alert after Galwan valley clash with China

      On the other hand, the Air Force also moved its critical frontline assets including the Sukhoi 20 MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter aircraft fleet to the advanced positions where there can fly at a very short notice.

      Further, the Chinooks helicopters have been deployed in and around the Leh airbase to provide the capability of rapid troops transportation and inter-valley troop transfer, in case any situation emerges. The American Apache attack choppers have also been deployed close to the areas where operations by ground troops are taking place at the moment.

