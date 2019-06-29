Fight is on: 'Missing' Tejashwi Yadav returns from month-long sabbatical

  • search
    Patna, June 29: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had been missing for the past few days is back from a month-long sabbatical.

    Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader said, "Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I'm amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories."

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav
    Tejashwi said that he was constantly following up the "untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES."

    "Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers,leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament & that's why PM responded. My Dear Bihar!I am very much here," Yadav said.

    "Since its birth RJD has been at the centre of poor peoples' struggle and that position is not lost only because of an electoral defeat. Wish to assure people of Bihar as well as our spirited cadre, we are going to fight with renewed commitment on everyday life issues of poor," he said.

    'Aapke ghar pe hai': Rabri Devi loses her cool as journalists question Tejashwi Yadav's whereabouts

    "We are accountable to people who look for a socialist-secular and social justice alternative in us and wish to assure that we are very much here and the fight is on...Recent developments helped me study, scrutinize, analyse and appraise the things in a different way," he said.

    Tejashwi, the arch-critic of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came under fire for being missing from the state at a time when it has been reeling under serious health crisis due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Over 100 children have lost their lives due to the disease in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 13:39 [IST]
