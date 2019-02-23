  • search
    Fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris: Modi

    New Delhi, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the recent attack on Kashmiris in different parts of the country and said India's fight is against terrorism and enemies of humanity.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    There have been some reports of Kashmiri students and businessmen being harassed or beaten up in recent days in the wake last week's terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama.

    "Our fight is against terrorism and enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris. What happened to Kashmiri students in last few days, such things should not happen in this country," Modi said at a rally in Tonk.

    The Supreme Court on Friday directed the chief secretaries and police chiefs of all states and Union Territories to take "prompt action" to prevent incidents of "assault, threat, social boycott and such other egregious acts" against Kashmiris, including students, and other minorities in the wake of the Pulwama attack on February 14.

    The PM also lauded the security forces for swiftly killing the terrorists involved in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

    "I am proud of our jawans who within 100 hours sent the perpetrators of the attack on their comrades, to the place where they belong," he added.

    Security forces gunned down three militants in a day-long encounter at Pinglana village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir - one of whom is believed to be Rasheed Bhai alias Ghazi Umar, a top aide of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. Rasheed and Kamran, killed with another commander Hilal Ahmad, were the masterminds of Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
