Fight fake news: #MatKarForward trends on Twitter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: At the time of writing this copy, #MatKarForward was the top trend on Twitter.

A short video posted by Virat Kohli speaks about the menace of fake forwards and hate messages. The video also has messages from Kriti Sanon, Ayushman Khurana and Sara Ali Khan.

All of them speak about the menace of hate messages and fake forwards. They also explain that in such times the impact these messages have. The stars advise that in order to stay safe, one must not subscribe to such messages. Do verify the message and if it is not from the government, then #MatKarForward (do not forward).

There is another disease that spreads by a careless touch - #FakeNews



Be responsible and verify any suspicious information#MatKarForward @ayushmannk @imVkohli @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/Rq1PCeQOuS — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 6, 2020

The PIB's Fact check team also put out a message saying, "there is another disease that spread by a careless touch and that is fake news. Be responsible and verify any suspicious information", the PIB has also said.