    Fight COVID-19: Telangana govt bans spitting in public places

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 08: Spitting in public places and institutions has been banned in Telangana in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic with the state government saying such acts poses a serious threat of leading to spread of infections.

    Telangana govt bans spitting in public places

    "In the interest of public health and safety, the spitting of paan/any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco product, sputum etc, in public places & institutions is hereby BANNED with immediate effect," a notification said.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of hygiene and cleanliness in both personal as well as public spheres, the April 6 notification issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department said.

    "It is of utmost need to impose restrictions on unhealthy practices that may potentially lead to spread of such viruses and other infections," it said.

    The habit of public spitting poses a serious threat of leading to spread of such infections, the notification added.

