    Fight COVID-19: For God’s sake stop spitting on the roads

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Amidst this major outbreak of coronavirus, it would be a good idea and noble thing to do, if you avoid spitting.

    Spitting on the roads is an extremely common sight in India. Not only is it unhygienic, but in these times also dangerous.

    Fight COVID-19: For God’s sake stop spitting on the roads

    It has been proven that coronavirus through spit is possible. COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets, when a persons sneezes or coughs. The transmission could take place when these droplets enter the mouths, noses or eyes of people who are nearby.

    Spit contains saliva, but it could also have sputum from the lungs.

    Doctors have said that if you are a spit victim, then there is no need to panic. It is advised not to touch that area until it has been washed with soap and water or a sanitisers. Now this is okay if you know that you have become a victim of spit.

    Recently a hedge fund manager in Hong Kong apologised after a parody video of him licking his finger and wiping it on a hand rail in a metro car went viral. Joel Warner, chief investment officer at the Solitude Capital Management said that he made light of the COVID-19 situation in a parody video that was intended only for a handful of friends. I realise that I shouldn't have done that. A global pandemic is no laughing matter, he also said in a Facebook post.

    If an infected patient coughs or sneezes, then those micro droplets of saliva go into the air and travel around three feet. If you are close to that person and inhale the micro droplets of saliva, then there is a good chance that you may be affected.

    More over the micro droplets of saliva can contaminate a surface. If a person touches that surface and then the eyesore mouth, then they could get affected.

    If you are reading this, then please spread the message around about spitting. You never know you may be infecting some one else in the process.

    Friday, March 20, 2020, 10:29 [IST]
