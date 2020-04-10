  • search
    Fight against COVID-19 intensifies as focus shifts to 1,100 containment zones

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Intensifying the fight against coronavirus, India's focus has now shifted to about 1,100 containment zones. This is mostly in those states where 100 or more COVID-19 cases have been reported.

    These zones arena under a more strict form of restriction, where there is a complete prohibition of movement of residents. These zones range from apartment blocks to the entire neighbourhoods, even parts of an entire district. Only health and authorised government officials are allowed enter or exit these zones.

    At 401, Maharashtra has the highest containment zones. Mumbai alone has 381 and Pune, 20. Uttar Pradesh has 105, while Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have 38 and 180 respectively. In Tamil Nadu there are 220 and in Delhi and Telangana there are 23 and 125. Andhra Pradesh has 121 containment zones.

    Containment zones are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 from a locality or a village. In these zones, the special response team of the armed commandoes and the police maintain a round the clock watch. They are assisted with CCTV cameras and drones. Essentials are supplied by COVID volunteers.

    In these zones, teams of sanitary workers spray disinfectants at regular intervals. Officials also conduct door to door surveys and no outlet is allowed to remain open. Every state is adopting different measures in such zones. In Mumbai a locality with even one positive case has been declared as a containment zone. In Delhi none are being allowed within two kilometres of the containment zone.

    Friday, April 10, 2020, 8:18 [IST]
