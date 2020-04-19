‘Fight against COVID-19 biggest invisible war’: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 19: Fight against Covid-19 is biggest invisible war in our lifetime; a war against humanity, defence minister Rajnath Singh told PTI on Sunday.

He said that India is fighting Covid-19 crisis on war footing and all government agencies are working in close coordination.

Expertise of armed forces in communications, supply chain management, medical support and engineering being used, he added saying "Armed forces are taking steps like curtailing troop movement, restricting leave, enforcing and work from home to check coronavirus."