Fifth and final phase of economic package: Sitharaman’s announcement at 11 am today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media today at 11 and announce the fifth and final phase of announcements on the government's Rs 20 lakh crore package.

In the fourth briefing on Saturday, the Finance Minister announced structural reforms in 8 8 sectors, namely, coal, minerals defence production, airspace management, MROs power distribution companies, space sectors, atomic energy.

Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman’s briefing on economic stimulus package

In the last couple of months, an empowered group of secretaries was formed to look into project development. Ranking of states on investment attractiveness to compete for new reforms. Incentive schemes for promotion of new champion sectors will be launched in sectors such as solar PV manufacturing, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Schemes will be implemented in states through challenge mode for industrial cluster upgradation of common infrastructure facilities and connectivity. 3,376 industrial parks/estates/SEZs in 5 lakh hectares mapped on industrial information system. All industrial parks will be ranked in 2020-12, she also said.