  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fifth and final phase of economic package: Sitharaman’s announcement at 11 am today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media today at 11 and announce the fifth and final phase of announcements on the government's Rs 20 lakh crore package.

    Fifth and final phase of economic package: Sitharaman’s announcement at 11 am today

    In the fourth briefing on Saturday, the Finance Minister announced structural reforms in 8 8 sectors, namely, coal, minerals defence production, airspace management, MROs power distribution companies, space sectors, atomic energy.

    Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman’s briefing on economic stimulus package

    In the last couple of months, an empowered group of secretaries was formed to look into project development. Ranking of states on investment attractiveness to compete for new reforms. Incentive schemes for promotion of new champion sectors will be launched in sectors such as solar PV manufacturing, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Schemes will be implemented in states through challenge mode for industrial cluster upgradation of common infrastructure facilities and connectivity. 3,376 industrial parks/estates/SEZs in 5 lakh hectares mapped on industrial information system. All industrial parks will be ranked in 2020-12, she also said.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X