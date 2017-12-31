Fidayeen strike at CRPF camp, J&K: Two injured

In a pre-dawn strike, around 2 to 3 terrorists stormed a CRPF training camp to stage a fidayeen attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists are said to have lobbed grenades and then opened fire at the training centre located in Awantipora.

The CRPF says that the fidayeens managed to enter the Lethpora camp at 0210 hours on Sunday. The initial assessment showed that two CRPF personnel were injured during the intrusion. There is a possibility of a similar type of attack in another camp, the CRPF also said.

The CRPF personnel are retaliating and the operation is still underway.

OneIndia News