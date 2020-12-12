FICCI Annual Convention: PM Modi all set to address meet, inaugurate virtual FICCI Annual Expo

New Delhi, Dec 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday deliver the inaugural address at the 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of FICCI via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the virtual FICCI Annual Expo 2020. FICCI's Annual Convention is being held virtually on 11, 12 and 14 of December 2020.

The theme of this year's Annual Convention is 'Inspired India'. The event will see participation of several Ministers, Bureaucrats, Captains of Industry, Diplomats, International experts and other leading luminaries.

The convention will witness various stakeholders deliberating on implications of COVID-19 on the economy, reforms being undertaken by the government and the way forward for the Indian economy.

FICCI Annual Expo 2020 began on December 11, 2020 and will continue for a period of one year. The virtual expo will provide an opportunity to exhibitors from across the globe to showcase their products and advance their business prospects.

FICCI intends to support and help the Indian businesses, service providers, manufacturers to project their achievements, translate B2Bs into business, and promote exports during these stressed times through the Virtual Exhibition and B2Bs.

While the Exhibition Centre of the platform enables exhibitors from India and across the world to display their products and capabilities and engage in business-related discussions with the buyers from their stalls itself, the B2B meeting room facilitates business-to-business discussions of all types.

FICCI Annual Expo will be co-located with FICCI Annual General Meeting which is a flagship event and one of the most awaited gatherings of representatives from the Government, Industry, Academia, Bureaucrats and other leading luminaries across fields.