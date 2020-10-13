Few Covid-19 reinfection cases identified, two in Mumbai, one in Ahmedabad: Govt

Coronavirus: How long can someone expect Covid-19 to last?

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Centre on Tuesday said that there are a few novel coronavirus reinfection cases identified in the country.

The Indian Council of Medical Research in a health ministry on Tuesday pointed out that such cases of reinfection of the virus were few, one in Ahmedabad and two in Mumbai.

"As per World Health Organisation (WHO) data, there are about 24 reinfection cases in the world. The criteria to identify a reinfection case is somewhere between 90 and 100 days. WHO has not yet decided the number of days. However, we're taking cut-off of about 100 days," said DG Dr Balram Bhargava, ICMR.

The first instance of coronavirus infection was recorded in Hong Kong when a 33-year-old man who was initially infected with the coronavirus in March and made a full recovery was reinfected more than four months later after a trip abroad, researchers reported in August.

COVID-19 patients reinfected with the novel coronavirus might experience more severe symptoms than before, a study has claimed.

The study, published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, found evidence that an individual with no known immune disorders or underlying conditions was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus during two separate instances.

The study noted that the patient's second infection was more severe, resulting in hospitalisation with oxygen support, indicating previous exposure to COVID-19 may not translate to guaranteed immunity to COVID-19.

The patient tested negative for the virus after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in April 2020, researchers said.

Later, in June 2020, after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, headache, dizziness, cough and nausea the patient was hospitalised and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The patient has since been discharged from hospital and has recovered from the second infection, the study said.

While further research into reinfections is required, scientists believe all individuals-- whether previously diagnosed or not-- should take sufficient precautions against COVID-19.