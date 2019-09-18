Festival bonus for CG employees: 78 day wage bonus announced

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: There is good news for 11 lakh employees as they are set to get 78 days wage as bonus.

For 11 lakh railway employees, this government has consistently for the last 6 years, been giving record bonus, equivalent to the wage of 78 days. This year also, 11,52,000 employees will get 78 days wage as bonus. This is the reward for productivity, union minister, Prakash Javadekar said.

Further Javadekar also announced at a presser with Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman that the Cabinet had given its approval to ban e-cigarettes. This would mean that the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising relating to e-cigarretes are banned.

The news of a wage bonus for the railway employees comes as a relief ahead of the festival season. Several employees of the Central Government have been awaiting good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission. The Cabinet however did not take any decision on the anticipated DA hike of 5 per cent that the CG employees have been awaiting.