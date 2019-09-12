  • search
    Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium renamed after Arun Jaitley

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Sep 12: Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi was renamed after former finance minister Arun Jaitley in a renaming ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest for the function, where a new pavilion stand at the stadium was also dedicated to India skipper Virat Kohli, to recognise his outstanding achievements in the field of cricket.

    The District Cricket Association (DDCA) had announced its decision on August 27, in a befitting tribute to the late union minister, who breathed his last at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness on August 24. However, the DDCA confirmed that the ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla.

    Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath are the two other Delhi players who have stands after their names but the honour came their way after their retirements.

