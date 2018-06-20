19-year-old Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu crowned Miss India 2018

Who is Anukreethy Vas?

Anukreethy is a student of Chennai`s Loyola College, pursuing BA in French to become an interpreter. Raised by a single mother, the just-crowned Miss India World 2018 wishes to become a supermodel as she loves facing the camera.

Who were the judges?

The panel of judges for the evening included cricketer Irfan Pathan, KL Rahul along with Bollywood actors Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Kunal Kapoor.

The judges' panel also included Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who along with Miss United Continents 2017 Sana Dua, and Miss Intercontinental 2017 Priyanka Kumari crowned their respective successors.

30 participants contested for the title of Miss India 2018

The event had 30 participants contesting for the title of Miss India 2018. The winner will represent the nation at Miss World 2018. Two runners-up will represent the country at Miss Grand International 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018.

Anukreethy Vas to represent India at Miss World 2018

The winner, Anukreethy Vas will now represent India at Miss World 2018. The two runners-up will represent the country at Miss Grand International 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018 respectively.