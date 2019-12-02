Female staffs not to work in night shift: Telangana CM’s controversial statement

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Dec 02: Amid the Nationwide outrage demanding the justice for the 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday came up with a controversial statement saying that the female staffs of the state transport body should not be made to work at night concerning over their security.

This was the Telangana CM, KCR's first reaction after the gruesome gang rape and murder of the young woman in state capital.

Addressing the transport staffs KCR said in Telugu, "Are they humans, who killed the lady doctor? They are animals. So I am saying, let the women RTC (Road Transport Corportion) employees not be put on night duty."

Telangana vet's rape and murder case to be tried in fast-track court: Chandrashekar Rao

Telengana CM in a public statement described the rape and murder of the young doctor by four men as 'ghastly' and expressed his deep anguish. He assured that the case will be heard in a fast-track court.