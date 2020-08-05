YouTube
    Felt like sharing it: An image of Lord Ram in the Indian Constitution

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: As the nation awaits the grand event at Ayodhya which would set the stage for the construction of the grand Ram Mandir, Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted an image of the original document of the Indian Constitution.

    Felt like sharing it: An image of Lord Ram in the Indian Constitution

    "Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan, Prasad said in a tweet.

    He further said that this is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. Felt like sharing this with you, he also said in the same tweet.

    The construction for the Ram Mandir will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the Bhumi Pujan and lays the foundation stone today.

    The much anticipated event is taking place after several years of struggle by the Kar Sevaks and multiple rounds of litigation. The Ram Mandir is expected to be completed in 3.5 years. Let us take a look at how the Ram Mandir would look once completed.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
