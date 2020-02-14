  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Felt bad': Mamata Banerjee on not being invited to E-W Metro launch

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took umbrage at not being invited to the inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor, asserting that her team had to "shed tears" to sanction the project when she was the railway minister.

    The first phase of the East-West corridor of the mass rapid transport network was flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, but the TMC gave the event a miss after Banerjee's name did not feature in the list of invitees.

    Felt bad: Mamata Banerjee on not being invited to E-W Metro launch

    "We had worked hard for the East-West Metro project. We had to literally shed tears for it (approval). I felt bad as I was not even informed about the inauguration," Banerjee said in the state assembly.

    She was the railway minister from 2009-2011.

    Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off East-West Metro corridor in Kolkata today

    The first phase of the metro project connects a 4.88- km stretch between Sector V of Salt Lake -- the IT hub of the city -- with Salt Lake Stadium. Criticising the opposition parties in West Bengal for spreading "political pollution", the chief minister slammed the CPI(M) and Congress for "politically surrendering" before the BJP.

    "The more the Congress inches closer to the CPI(M), the more it will lose its prominence. Wherever religional parties are strong, the Congress literally doesn't have any existence," she said. Banerjee also said she will write to other chief ministers, urging them to not conduct the NPR exercise, as it is a "prelude" to the NRC.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal chief minister inauguration metro

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X