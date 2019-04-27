'Felt abandoned on being denied a ticket': Kavita Khanna

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 27: Kavita Khanna, wife of late Union minister and four-time MP Vinod Khanna on Saturday said that she has been made to feel "absolutely insignificant".

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kavitha said " I felt hurt because I understand the party has right to decide candidate but there is a way of doing it, and the way it was done I felt abandoned and rejected, I was made to feel insignificant."

"Nobody from the party called me to say there is another candidate. I was in Delhi when he [Sunny Deol] joined. I would have gone had they called. I have been approached by many other parties," she added.

"The BJP has my support, my PM has my support. At the same time, I have to insist that this can't happen again, because I am making a personal sacrifice," she further said.

The party on Tuesday evening named Deol as its candidate from Gurdaspur, a decision which is being seen as a setback to Kavita who was hopeful of getting nominated from the seat. Khanna had won in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Vinod Khanna passed away in 2017 and in the subsequent by-elections held the same year, the seat was won by Sunil Jakhar of the Congress with a heavy margin, defeating Swaran Salaria of the BJP.