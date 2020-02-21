Feku ne Feku ko ullu banaya: Twitterati mocks Trump for claiming '10 million crowd to welcome him'

New Delhi, Feb 21: US President Donald Trump has made yet another tall claim about the size of the crowd that will welcome him in Ahmedabad, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told him that there will 10 million people to greet him on his arrival for his maiden visit to India.

President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

Speaking to reporters at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday, Trump said that Modi told him that "we''ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event."

"So it's going to be very exciting. But he says between the stadium and the airport, we''ll have about 7 million people. So i''s going to be very exciting. I hope you all enjoy it," he said.

Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Donald Trump roadshow

On Thursday, Trump upped the crowd size by three million at a ''Keep America Great'' rally in Colorado.

"I hear, they are going to have 10 million people. They say anywhere from six to 10 million people are going to be showing up along the route to one of the largest stadiums in the world, the largest cricket stadium in the world, which is brand new and beautiful," said Trump, who is seeking reelection in the November presidential polls.

However, the city's civic body on February 16 said that more than 1 lakh participants have confirmed for the 22 km roadshow. But many noted that Ahmedabad's population in the last 2011 census was 55 lakh or 5.5 million and is estimated to be 86 lakh or 8.6 million in 2020.

Donald Trump: PM Modi told me, 10 million people will come to watch me



Meanwhile PM Modi: pic.twitter.com/flA3SRyXkY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 21, 2020

Check out some of the tweets:

Umm. According to Indian government, the total population of Ahmedabad was 55.7 lakh in the last official headcount.



Where will we get 10 million people from to line the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome Mr Trump?#Trump #TrumpRally #TrumpVisitIndia https://t.co/gjFqOb916V — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) February 21, 2020

Feku ne Feku... ko ullu banaya



Now, Trump Says PM Modi Told Him "10 Million People" Will Welcome Him #TrumpVisitIndia #TrumpRally https://t.co/5inHAgI325 — Neema D'Souza (@NeemaJDsouza) February 21, 2020

Minions of millions never stop.🤭🤭



Now, Trump Says PM Modi Told Him "10 Million People" Will Welcome Him In Ahmedabad - NDTV https://t.co/lub47LyQDm — Aniket Vaidya (@Aneekron) February 21, 2020

Thats Trump at a 99% Discount Sale !

10 million people down to just 0.1 million ! https://t.co/XY8M5Tj30i — Proudkannadiga : (@Kannadanammamma) February 21, 2020

Did he got confused between 0.1 million nd 10 million or what 😅😅😅🤦‍♂🤦‍♂ — Akshay Khomane (@akshaykhomane) February 21, 2020

Total population of Ahmedabad city is appox 6millions How he get up to 10 millions people? — فیضان‎آفریدی (@Afridi_Faizan_) February 21, 2020

#chalo gujrat ticket book karwao jaldi aur khade ho jao line mai for waiving Trump Sahab.

Target is 10 million..... Just like 5 trillion economy 😜 — ravi jain (@ravijain10) February 21, 2020