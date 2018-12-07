Home News India "Feel insulted", says Vasundhara Raje on Sharad Yadav's remark calling her 'obese'

India

oi-Vikas SV

Jaipur, Dec 7: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said that the Election Commission (EC) must take cognisance of the derogatory language used by former JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav. Yadav had on Thursday said that Raje has become 'obese'.

"I actually feel insulted", she said, adding that not only her, the remark was an insult to women.

"To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted," Raje told the media today.

Yadav made the outrageous comment on Thursday while campaigning in Rajasthan, where voting for 200 seats is underway today. Later on Thursday, he sought to downplay his comment as only a "joke" and not meant to hurt the Rajasthan chief minister. "I said it as a joke. I've old relations with her. It wasn't derogatory in any way. I had no intentions of hurting her. When I met her, I told her then also that you're gaining weight," Mr Yadav, 73, told news agency ANI.

"Aur ye Vasundhara, isko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hai. Bahut moti ho gayi hai... Pehle patli thi... Hamare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. Isko kaho ki aaram kare (And this Vasundhara, give her rest, she has become very tired... has become very fat... Earlier she was thin... She is a daughter of Madhya Pradesh. Ask her to rest)," Yadav had said.

Yadav made the remark while campaigning in Mundawar of Alwar district ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

The BJP slammed Yadav for his comments and said that his statement is an insult to the women of Rajasthan.

Yadav stirred controversies even before for making sexist remarks. In 2015 in Parliament, Yadav, started describing the beauty of "saanvli (dusky)" South Indian women. Last year, he made a strange connection between the "honour of a vote and a daughter's honour".