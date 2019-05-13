  • search
    Federal front gathers steam as KCR meets Stalin at his residence

    Chennai, May 13: In his bid to gather forces for a federal front, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao met DMK president MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai.

    The TRS supremo had stepped up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties and recently met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

    The meeting between the two leaders comes days after the DMK called off the meet citing Stalin's campaign commitments for the bye-elections to four constituencies in Tamil Nadu that are set to take place on May 19. The DMK, which is an ally of the UPA, had earlier attempted to play down the meeting, terming it as a 'courtesy'.

    KCR has been trying to a forge a non-BJP, non-Congress Federal Front. He is convinced that both these national parties will not be able to form a government on their own and this will lead to an opportunity for regional parties and leaders like Stalin, HD Kumaraswamy, Mamata Banerjee and him to combine.

    Monday, May 13, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
