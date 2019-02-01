TRAI new DTH rules to apply from today: All you need to know

New Delhi, Feb 1: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's new DTH regulations will come into effect from today i.e 1 February 2019. The premise is that these new DTH rules will make your cable television bill lower, at least from what it used to be. If you are wondering how to select your channels from TRAI websites, here's how.

What are the changes in the new TRAI rule?

With the new rules coming into play, users will get the freedom to select what channels they want to watch and only pay for those channels. These channels can be found in two ways: via an 'a la carte' option - that allows users to pick and pay for channels individually; via a 'bouquet' option - that allows users to pick channels from a pool of pre-selected channels from the broadcaster.

Base pack costs Rs. 130

The base pack lets you choose up to 100 channels wherein you will pay Rs. 130, which will cost Rs. 154 with 18% GST. You are free to choose free and paid channels. Notably, all the 25 Doordarshan channels will be bundled already, so you have to be careful to restrict your choice to 75 channels, be it free or paid.

If you want to add only FTA (free-to-air) channels, then you need not pay any extra cost for the channels. You just have to pay Rs. 154 (Rs. 130 base pack cost + 18% GST). But if you add more paid channels, then here's how much you will pay based on your choice.

Notably, if you are choosing a family plan with channels across genres such as sports, kids, GEC, music, movies, news, etc., then you might get a higher bill. So, get to know the rough idea of your DTH bill from the table below. We have given only English and Hindi channels of select genres here. You will find the pricing differ for various genres and languages.

Cost will increase with number of channnels

How to check channels and price through TRAI website

Visit 'https://channel.trai.gov.in/index.html'

Click on 'Get Started' button from the bottom of the page.

Enter your name under the given field and click Continue

Select your state

Choose your preferred languages from the given option

Select the genres of your interest such as Sports, Music, News

Then, it will ask to choose the channel type (SD/HD/both)

After the above step, it will redirect to 'Pay Channels' page

On this page, you can select all the paid channels you want to watch and also check the price of individual channel or bouquets.

After selecting the channel, the total amount will be shown at the top-right corner of the page

Click on 'View selection' button and to check the detailed information on your package.

TRAI has launched Channel Selector App Using the TRAI Channel Selector Application, users can create sort of a playlist with at least 100 channels, instead of selecting an already available package from the service providers.

Tata Sky DTH channels selection

Visit the Tata Sky portal

Click on the banner to start the process of channel selection.

Enter your mobile number or subscriber ID.

You will receive an OTP for authentication (You can also go to the official Tata Sky app on your Android or iOS smartphone, and tap on the banner that lets you choose your channels.)

Once the authentication is done, you will see three options,

Recommended for you (based on your existing pack), Tata Sky Packs (a list of all curated and regional packs), and all packs and channels.

Look for 'A La Carte' packs at the end and choose channels individually.

Once you have selected all the channels/packs, click on Confirm

Airtel DTH channels selection

There are three ways to go about channel selection for your custom plan on Airtel DTH.

By calling the customer care,

My Airtel app

Visiting the Airtel DTH portal.

Dish TV channels selection

Dish TV users can log in with their registered mobile number and OTP sent to it through the website or app. Through the website, one can choose between three broad categories - Dish Combo, Channels, Bouquets.