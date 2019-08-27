Fear of coercive methods by ED, Chidambaram files fresh plea in SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: Former finance minister, P Chidambaram has moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, just hours after his interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was ordered.

He said in an affidavit that he was being targeted and persecuted. Allegations are being made against me to destroy my reputation, he also said. He said that he feared use of coercive methods by the ED, if taken into custody. The ED can't get a free hand. I am not the beneficial owner or creator/incorporator of any foreign company," he also said.

Earlier the family of the former minister in a statement said, "we challenge govt to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account/property or shell company anywhere in the world. We are absolutely confident that ultimately truth will prevail."

Produce a shred of evidence, Chidambaram's family challenges government

"We are a small family possessed of enough wealth. We are all income tax assesses. We do not crave for money and we don't seek money in unlawful ways. We are therefore astounded by allegations of properties in multiple countries, multiple bank accounts, numerous shell companies, etc," the statement also read.

Earlier, the Supreme Court extended till tomorrow protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate granted to former finance minister, P Chidambaram, in the INX Media case.

A Bench headed by Justice Banumathi, will continue hearing the petition on Wednesday, until when the interim protection would last.

Protection from ED arrest extended for Chidambaram in INX Media case

Arguing for the former minister, senior advocate, Kapil Sibal said that the application filed to produce transcripts for interrogation, documents relied on by the ED can never be part of the case diary. Behind Chidambaram's back, you cannot place documents and seek arrest. Even in matters of detention this is not possible, he said.

Let them show transcripts of the questioning done on three former occasions in December 2018 and January 2019 to see whether they had confronted him with the documents, Sibal also said.