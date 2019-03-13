FCI Recruitment 2019: Now, apply for 275 Managerial post

New Delhi, Mar 13: FCI Recruitment 2019 has invited applications for the post of Assistant Director, Technical Officer and other Posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 14 April 2019.

FCI Recruitment 2019 Important date:

Last Date of Application: 14 April 2019

FCI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Assistant Director-05 Posts

Assistant Director (Technical)-15 Posts

Technical Officer-130 Posts

Central Food Safety Officer-37 Posts

Administrative officer-02 Posts

Assistant-34 Posts

Junior Assistant Grade-I-07 Posts

Hindi Translator-02 Posts

Personal Assistant-25 Posts

Assistant Manager (IT)-05 Posts

IT Assistant-03 Posts

Deputy Manager-06 Posts

Assistant Manager-04 Posts

Educational Qualification: Graduates/Diploma Holders/Post Graduates in relevant discipline are eligible to apply for the posts.