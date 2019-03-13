For Quick Alerts
FCI Recruitment 2019: Now, apply for 275 Managerial post
India
New Delhi, Mar 13: FCI Recruitment 2019 has invited applications for the post of Assistant Director, Technical Officer and other Posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 14 April 2019.
FCI Recruitment 2019 Important date:
Last Date of Application: 14 April 2019
FCI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
- Assistant Director-05 Posts
- Assistant Director (Technical)-15 Posts
- Technical Officer-130 Posts
- Central Food Safety Officer-37 Posts
- Administrative officer-02 Posts
- Assistant-34 Posts
- Junior Assistant Grade-I-07 Posts
- Hindi Translator-02 Posts
- Personal Assistant-25 Posts
- Assistant Manager (IT)-05 Posts
- IT Assistant-03 Posts
- Deputy Manager-06 Posts
- Assistant Manager-04 Posts
Educational Qualification: Graduates/Diploma Holders/Post Graduates in relevant discipline are eligible to apply for the posts.