FCI question paper 'leaked' in MP: 2 middlemen, 50 candidates held

Madhya Pradesh special task force (STF) arrested 50 people including two Delhi based 'middlemen' for allegedly leaking question paper of recruitment exam conducted by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Sunday. In addition, handwritten question papers and answer sheets were seized from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Madhya Pradesh State Task Force (STF) took into custody two middlemen and 50 candidates from a hotel in Gwalior when they were allegedly solving the question paper. Two of the accused have been identified as Ashutosh Kumar and Harish Kumar.

FCI Madhya Pradesh had issued a notification for the recruitment of Watchman Vacancy at 217 posts. More than 1 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held at 132 centres on Sunday.

Reportedly, the STF had informed FCI officials about the paper leak around 9.30 am, nearly 90 minutes before the examination was to begin.

STF Shivhare, told Indian Express that two middlemen Harish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, who leaked the paper, had allegedly struck a deal for Rs five lakh for each post and the amount was to be paid after selection. The original documents of the candidates are with the candidates.

This comes days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X Mathematics and Class XII Economics question paper leaks led to widespread protests.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day