Fatwa issued against Nusrat Jahan for applying sindoor, BJP leader come to defence

New Delhi, June 29: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat, West Bengal,Nusrat Jahan Jain has been targeted yet again, now not by trolls for her choice of clothes at the Parliament but for her wedding. The wedding of Trinamool Congress' actor-turned-politician has stoked a row between Deoband clerics and Sadhvi Prachi. Saying that Muslim girls should only marry Muslim boys, Deoband clerics have issued a fatwa against the newly-elected MP.

However, BJP leader Sadhvi Prachi has come to Nusrat's defence.

According to the Times Now report, Cleric Mufti Asad Wasmi said, "After investigation, we got to know that she married into the Jain religion, Islam says that a Muslim can only marry a Muslim. Second, I want to say that Nusrat Jahan is an actor and these actors do not care about religion. They do what they feel like doing. This is what she showcased in Parliament."

"She came to Parliament with sindoor and mangalsutra, so it is a waste of time to talk about this. We cannot interfere in her life. I just told her what Shariat says with the help of media," Wasmi added.

Times Now report also suugests, defending Nusrat, BJP leader Sadhvi Prachi lashed out at maulvis, saying: "If a Muslim woman marries a Hindu and wears bindi, bicchwe, mangalsutra, the Muslim clerics call it haraam. I feel sorry for their intellect but many Muslim men trap our Hindu daughters in the name of love jihad and ask them to wear burqa, then that is not haram. That is justified for them."

The BJP leader's comments have certainly not gone down well with Muslim clerics. One of the clerics, Maulana Qari, said: "Sadhvi Prachi does not know anything about Ulema. Such women are not in control (belagaam), they try to set the country on fire. They give such statement and spew venom just to create headlines. They want to divide this nation. She does not have any knowledge of any religion. Islam is a religion that gives the message of love and peace. Who does not know anything should first read the Ulema and then speak about it."

Nusrat Jahan, the first-time parliamentarian, came to Parliament on June 25 in a white and purple saree, more than a week after the other members took an oath. She had henna motifs on her hands and bindi on the forehead. She tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19.

Nusrat Jahan was elected from Basirhat in West Bengal on a Trinamool Congress ticket. She won by more than 3.5 lakh votes.