    New Delhi, June 16: The search engine Google honoured the world's dads on the occasion of Father's Day 2019 on Sunday with three animated slides, illustrating the love that they shower upon their children in an endearing doodle.

    While Father's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries, a large majority of nations celebrate the occasion on the third Sunday of June every year in the United States and several other countries including India.

    Father’s Day 2019: Google Doodle highlights fatherhood with a cute anime

    Father's Day is being celebrated today in India, Pakistan, US, UK and France among other countries. Father's Day, as the name suggests, celebrates fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society.

    The animated cute Google Doodle shows a family of ducks. A father duck is seen sitting, with six of his ducklings sleeping around him. When you click on the doodle, the ducks get up, with the colourful assortment of ducklings jumping around and quacking.

    This is the seventh Google Doodle dedicated to Father's Day. The history of Father's Day can be traced back to at least 1508, and was observed on March 19 in Europe by Catholic Christians. Many countries, including Italy, Spain and Portugal celebrate Father's Day on March 19.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 8:57 [IST]
