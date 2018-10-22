Father Kattuthara's family files complaint with Alappuzha police

Alappuzha, Oct 22: Kerala nun rape case witness Father Kuriakose Kattuthara's family has filed a complaint with Alappuzha police seeking inquiry into his death. Father Kuriakose Kattuthara was found dead at St. Paul's Church in Haryana's Dasuya today.

Also, Fr Kuriakose's younger brother wrote a letter to the CM asking him to intervene in the matter. He mentioned that he has been threatened several times by people close to the bishop.

AR Sharma, DSP Dasuya, said, "He (father Kattuthara) used to live at St. Paul's Church in Dasuya. He was found dead there. He was 62. The matter will be investigated. I have been informed that no injuries have been found.'

"It was found that he vomited over the bed. Blood pressure tablets were found at the spot. The investigation is underway. In our notice, no security was provided to him," said the police.