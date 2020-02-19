  • search
    FATF recommends continuation of Pak in grey list: Final decision on Friday

    New Delhi, Feb 19: A sub-group of the global terror financing watchdog FATF on Tuesday recommended continuation of Pakistan in the ''Grey List'' for its failure to check terror funding and a final decision will be taken on February 21, sources said on Tuesday.

    The decision was taken at the meeting of the FATF''s International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG), held at the ongoing Paris plenary.

    "The ICRG meeting, sub group of the FATF, has recommended to retain Pakistan in the ''Grey List''. A final decision will be taken on Friday when the FATF takes up issues concerning Pakistan," a source said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 7:35 [IST]
