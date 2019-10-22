Fate is like rape, enjoy if you can't resist: Kerala MP's wife sparks controversy

Kochi, Oct 22: Anna Linda Eden, wife of Congress party MP Hibi Eden triggered a controversy on Tuesday when drew an insensitive apology when she said fate is like rape, if one can't resist it, they might as well enjoy it.

"Fate is like rape if you can't resist it then try to enjoy it", wrote Anna Eden, who is a journalist in Kerala, attaching two videos of waterlogging in front of their house in Kochi and that of her husband Hibi Eden having icecream.

The post received flak among netizens who slammed Anna's inappropriate remark.

Anna has later issued an apology saying that she was not trying to hurt the sentiments of any woman.

Dear @AnnaLindaEden

Your comment was in itself disgusting but what makes it more disgusting is you being a woman shared this..🤦🏼‍♂️

Hope you will not teach your children the same.... pic.twitter.com/y8zJYs53k8 — मेरा CM नल्ला है (@mohitbisht8) October 22, 2019

.@AnnaLindaEden



Very nice joke from a law student and an educated citizen

Did you learn it from home? pic.twitter.com/TzyOfALBMW — കേസരി എ കോട്ടപ്പിള്ള (@JohnBhrn) October 22, 2019

Irony is she has a daughter under 10. She needs mental treatment. what knowledge or values will she transfer to that little angel. Pathetic remark — V!v£K Singh (@Vivek172617) October 22, 2019

"My Facebook post was never intended to abuse the hardships of women who have faced the heavy downpour for the past one week. Being the wife of a public representative, I have tried to understand the struggles of the public and stood with them. As my Facebook post has created a misunderstanding, I am offering an unconditional apology in it," reads her post.

Hibi, the Congress MP had won from the Ernakulam constituency in his maiden contest in the Lok Sabha polls this year. He is the son of long time member of Parliament from Eranakulam constituency Late George Eden.

Heavy rains affected voting in Ernakulam Assembly constituency on Monday as voters waded through water-logged roads to exercise their franchise on Monday, while in the four other constituencies where by-elections are being held, polling went off smoothly.