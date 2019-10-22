  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fate is like rape, enjoy if you can't resist: Kerala MP's wife sparks controversy

    By Shreya
    |

    Kochi, Oct 22: Anna Linda Eden, wife of Congress party MP Hibi Eden triggered a controversy on Tuesday when drew an insensitive apology when she said fate is like rape, if one can't resist it, they might as well enjoy it.

    "Fate is like rape if you can't resist it then try to enjoy it", wrote Anna Eden, who is a journalist in Kerala, attaching two videos of waterlogging in front of their house in Kochi and that of her husband Hibi Eden having icecream.

    Representational Image
    Image Courtesy @Facebook

    The post received flak among netizens who slammed Anna's inappropriate remark.

    Anna has later issued an apology saying that she was not trying to hurt the sentiments of any woman.

    "My Facebook post was never intended to abuse the hardships of women who have faced the heavy downpour for the past one week. Being the wife of a public representative, I have tried to understand the struggles of the public and stood with them. As my Facebook post has created a misunderstanding, I am offering an unconditional apology in it," reads her post.

    Hibi, the Congress MP had won from the Ernakulam constituency in his maiden contest in the Lok Sabha polls this year. He is the son of long time member of Parliament from Eranakulam constituency Late George Eden.

    Heavy rains affected voting in Ernakulam Assembly constituency on Monday as voters waded through water-logged roads to exercise their franchise on Monday, while in the four other constituencies where by-elections are being held, polling went off smoothly.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue