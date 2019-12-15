FASTag: Vehicles without tag to pay double toll fee from today; 25% lanes to accept cash till Jan 15

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 15: If you have not bought FASTag for your vehicle yet, then you wil have to shell out double the toll charge from today across national highways in India.

Today is the last day for FASTag, the system that uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to enable cashless toll payments. The Government had extended the mandatory FASTag roll out from December 1 to December 15.

The decision was taken to provide more time for citizens to purchase the FASTag for their vehicles.

The deadline has now been extended to December 15, officials said.

West Bengal NH toll plazas ready to implement FASTag

Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari had warned that those vehicles without the tag would have to pay double toll charges for crossing the national highway toll plazas.

FASTag is a pre-paid tag which is affixed to the vehicle's windscreen. It enables automatic deduction of the toll charges. Due to this, the vehicles would pass through the plaza without having to stop for cash transactions.

This was introduced for seamless movement of traffic. It was decided to convert all but one lane into FASTag lanes. The one-lane would collect double the amount in cash from December 15 onwards.

The National Highway Authority of India has been distributing FASTags bearing Rs 150 security charges at all toll plazas. This would be distributed until December 1 and it is up to the buyer to charge it with the amount desired.

How to get FASTag for your vehicle:

A FASTag can be purchased from tag issuers and if it is linked to the prepaid account then the vehicle owner is required to recharge/ top up the tag as per requirement. While purchasing, you would need to carry is a registration certificate of your vehicle, a passport size photo, address proof, original as well as a copy of your KYC document along with the vehicle at the POS (Point of Sale)/Sales office.

What are the charges for FASTags

You will have to pay a one-time joining fee of Rs 200. The security deposit may go up to Rs 400 depends upon the type of vehicle.