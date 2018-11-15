  • search

Fashion designer, her servant found dead in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

    New Delhi, Nov 15: A 53-year-old fashion designer and her servant were found murdered at the house in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday.

    Fashion designer Maya Lakhani. Courtesy: ANI news
    The bodies of a fashion designer, Maya Lakhani and security guard Bahadur were found in a pool of blood in Vasant Kunj Enclave area. Maya used to run a boutique in Green Park. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

    According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police have arrested 3 people in connection with the murder of the fashion designer and the investigation is underway.

    More details awaited.

