Fashion designer, her servant found dead in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Nov 15: A 53-year-old fashion designer and her servant were found murdered at the house in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday.

The bodies of a fashion designer, Maya Lakhani and security guard Bahadur were found in a pool of blood in Vasant Kunj Enclave area. Maya used to run a boutique in Green Park. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police have arrested 3 people in connection with the murder of the fashion designer and the investigation is underway.

More details awaited.