Employee and his relatives murder fashion designer, her servant in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

By
    New Delhi, Nov 15:  A tailor confessed to having killed his employer - a fashion designer and her servant in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday.

    Fashion designer Maya Lakhani. Courtesy: ANI news
    After the murder was reported, the Delhi Police arrested three people in the connection with the case.

    "All 3 accused have confessed to their crime. One of accused Rahul Anwar was a tailor at deceased fashion designer's workshop. He committed the crime with 2 of his relatives in an attempt to loot," ANI quoted Joint CP Ajay Chaudhary as saying.

    The bodies of a fashion designer, Maya Lakhani and security guard Bahadur were found in a pool of blood in Vasant Kunj Enclave area.

    Maya used to run a boutique in Green Park. 

