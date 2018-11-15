Employee and his relatives murder fashion designer, her servant in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Nov 15: A tailor confessed to having killed his employer - a fashion designer and her servant in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday.

After the murder was reported, the Delhi Police arrested three people in the connection with the case.

"All 3 accused have confessed to their crime. One of accused Rahul Anwar was a tailor at deceased fashion designer's workshop. He committed the crime with 2 of his relatives in an attempt to loot," ANI quoted Joint CP Ajay Chaudhary as saying.

Delhi: Picture of three persons arrested for murdering a fashion designer & her servant at her residence in Vasant Kunj.

The bodies of a fashion designer, Maya Lakhani and security guard Bahadur were found in a pool of blood in Vasant Kunj Enclave area.

Maya used to run a boutique in Green Park.